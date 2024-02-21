The 1975 shout out Paul and Harry from ‘The Traitors’ at London show – and Paul takes a bow

Matty Healy has given a shout out to Harry and Paul from The Traitors during a recent show with The 1975. Check out footage of the moment below.

The moment took place during the band’s show in London last night (February 20) – the final scheduled show in the city as part of their ‘Still… At Their Very Best Tour’.

Held at the O2 Arena, frontman Matty Healy paused the set mid-way through to highlight some special guests in the audience – Paul Gorton and Harry Clarke, who were contestants on the latest season of the BBC One show, The Traitors.

Advertisement

Initially, Healy began by reminiscing about the famous faces that have come to visit their shows over the years and explaining how it takes a lot for him to be left feeling “starstruck”.

“Lots of people come to our shows [and] I’m very happy to have them here. Thank you to Rick Astley who famously came and did a video… thank you, Rick,” he said, adding that while he cares about everyone in the crowd, there is rarely anyone who leaves him genuinely “impressed”.

“But did anybody watch The Traitors? Because that’s Paul and Harry over there,” he said, pointing out the two, while they stood up, and the latter took a bow.

“Genuinely starstruck… I am genuinely starstruck by you two,” Healy added. “You guys are sick. Give it up for Paul and Harry, ladies and gentlemen. Come and have a drink with us. Despicable bunch.”

Guests from ‘The Traitors’ pic.twitter.com/6Esu3ldelN — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) February 21, 2024

Advertisement

The two quickly made a name for themselves in the latest series of the hit BBC One reality show, which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman and sees 22 contestants compete for a prize fund worth up to £120,000 at a castle in the Scottish Highlands.

For the second season, which wrapped up last month, Harry Clarke was crowned the winner after becoming the most masterful and deceptive player – manipulating other contestants into thinking he wasn’t a traitor and coming across as one of the most friendly players of the season.

Paul Gorton, on the other hand, was also a traitor from the beginning, and appeared to spend the early stages of the show confident that he would be the one walking out with the victory.

Following last night’s show, model, musician and Healy’s girlfriend, Gabbriette, took to social media, showing herself hanging out with the contestants backstage, including them playing rock, paper, scissors together.

Following the success of this year’s series, the BBC renewed the show for a third season in November, and applications closed earlier this month.

As for The 1975, the band recently played 2012’s ‘Milk’ for the first time in four years at a Manchester show, and brought out Healy’s father for a duet.

Taking place at the AO Arena in Manchester on Sunday night (February 18), Tim Healy – who is a famous actor known for his roles in Benidorm, Auf Wiedersehen and Pet – joined his son for a rendition of ‘All I Need to Hear’.

The UK leg of the ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour wraps up in Birmingham today (February 21), before the band head out to Europe, eventually finishing off on March 22 in Cologne. You can find remaining tickets here.