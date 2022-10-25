The 1975 to perform in Manila in 2023

The 1975 have unveiled a second Southeast Asia date on their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour, set to take place in the Philippines next year.

The band will perform in Manila’s SM Mall of Asia Arena on May 3. Tickets for the concert are set to go on sale this November 3 via SM Tickets, though ticket prices have not yet been released.

The 1975 will play the SM MOA Arena, Manila on May 3rd 2023

Tickets go on sale November 2ndhttps://t.co/0xxVxvGjWb pic.twitter.com/TPRMh1lpif — The 1975 (@the1975) October 21, 2022

Advertisement

The announcement of the band’s Manila concert follows news of their return to Bangkok, Thailand on April 4 next year. The band will perform at the 11,000-capacity Impact Arena, with tickets set to go on sale this November 2 with tiered options available at THB2,500, THB3,500, THB4,500, THB5,00, THB5,500, THB6,000 and THB6,500.

The band have not indicated if additional Asia tour dates will be announced, though they previously announced a four-date Japan tour set for late April 2023 that will mark their first performance in Asia since September 2019.

Their April calendar also features a tour in Australia and New Zealand that includes stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland before making their way to Japan.

The 1975 released their fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ on October 14. The record earned a stellar four-star review from NME’s El Hunt, who called the record “succinct” and “cuttingly self-aware” while serving up some of the band’s most direct pop hits.

Hunt wrote, “‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ feels like the right next step after pushing experimental excess to its logical conclusion,” adding, “The 1975: At Their Very Best – the lofty, and slightly tongue-in-cheek title they’ve given to their upcoming tour – might be infuriatingly, brilliantly cocky, but let’s face facts: it’s also pretty accurate.”