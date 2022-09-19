The 1975 to release new single ‘All I Need To Hear’ this week

The 1975 are set to release a new single called ‘All I Need To Hear’ this week.

The band will release their fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, on October 14 via Dirty Hit, which has been previewed so far by the singles ‘Part Of The Band’, ‘Happiness’ and ‘I’m In Love With You’.

On Wednesday (September 21), they will give a fourth preview of the record in the shape of new single ‘All I Need To Hear’.

Get all the details and pre-save the song below.

The 1975 – All I Need To Hear

September 21st 2022https://t.co/njz2uSaRYb pic.twitter.com/liBRTOqgCt — The 1975 (@the1975) September 16, 2022

Following the announcement of the release of ‘All I Need To Hear’, fans are speculating that the new song is the track frontman Matty Healy debuted live last year while supporting Phoebe Bridgers at a Los Angeles gig.

Hear the song, which features the lyric “all I need to hear,” below.

In support of the new album, the band will tour the UK and Ireland in 2023, which they recently added new dates to – find full details of the tour below and get your tickets here.

The UK and Ireland leg of The 1975’s ‘At Their Very Best’ tour will kick off on January 8, 2023 in Brighton and run until January 30 in Belfast.

After tickets went on sale on September 9, two new dates in London and Cardiff were then added for the tour. The band will now play London’s The O2 on January 13 as well as the previous night, with a second date in Cardiff also added on January 17.

The 1975’s UK & Ireland 2023 tour dates

JANUARY 2023

8 – Brighton, Brighton Center

9 – Bournemouth, International Center

10 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

12 – London – The O2

13 – London, The O2

15 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

17 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

19 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

20 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

22 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

23 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

25 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

29 – Dublin, 3Arena

30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena