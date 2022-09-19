The 1975 to release new single ‘All I Need To Hear’ this week

The 1975 are set to release a new single called ‘All I Need To Hear’ this week.
The band will release their fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, on October 14 via Dirty Hit, which has been previewed so far by the singles ‘Part Of The Band’, ‘Happiness’ and ‘I’m In Love With You’.
On Wednesday (September 21), they will give a fourth preview of the record in the shape of new single ‘All I Need To Hear’.
The 1975 – All I Need To Hear
September 21st 2022
— The 1975 (@the1975) September 16, 2022
Following the announcement of the release of ‘All I Need To Hear’, fans are speculating that the new song is the track frontman Matty Healy debuted live last year while supporting Phoebe Bridgers at a Los Angeles gig.
Hear the song, which features the lyric “all I need to hear,” below.
In support of the new album, the band will tour the UK and Ireland in 2023, which they recently added new dates to – find full details of the tour below and get your tickets here.
The UK and Ireland leg of The 1975’s ‘At Their Very Best’ tour will kick off on January 8, 2023 in Brighton and run until January 30 in Belfast.
After tickets went on sale on September 9, two new dates in London and Cardiff were then added for the tour. The band will now play London’s The O2 on January 13 as well as the previous night, with a second date in Cardiff also added on January 17.
The 1975’s UK & Ireland 2023 tour dates
JANUARY 2023
8 – Brighton, Brighton Center
9 – Bournemouth, International Center
10 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena
12 – London – The O2
13 – London, The O2
15 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
17 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
19 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro
20 – Manchester, Manchester Arena
22 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
23 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
25 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
29 – Dublin, 3Arena
30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena