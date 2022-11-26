The 1975’s Matty Healy goes viral for shouting at security with Auto-Tune

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has made headlines again after a video surfaced of him asking security to help a fan at their show in Phoenix while using an Auto-Tuned microphone – check it out below.

The band were in the middle of performing a piano-led version of ‘I Like America & America Likes Me’, for which they usually use the mic to mimic Healy’s Auto-Tuned vocals on the original studio recording.

During the show, Healy noticed a fan had fallen down in the crowd and said to security: “Someone’s fallen down over there, go and fucking sort them out. Stop standing there like a bunch of dickheads,” to applause from the crowd.

The video, filmed by a fan named Claire and posted on TikTok, has been viewed almost 740,000 times. You can watch it below.

It’s not the first time that Matty Healy has gone viral for his on-stage antics while The 1975 have been on tour in the US. Last night (November 25), footage emerged on social media of him bringing a fan up for ‘Robbers’ during the Las Vegas stop of the tour and kissing her on the mouth.

Matty Healy kissing a fan on stage during robbers #the1975 pic.twitter.com/upTlRFxzOQ — Annawee (@annaleetaylor_) November 26, 2022

The show also incorporates an interlude that has become a staple of their current live set, he fondles himself on a couch, before moving onto a rug, taking his shirt off and eating raw steak. Then, he does a rep of push-ups and crawls into a hollow TV set.

The 1975 will be bringing their ‘At Their Very Best’ tour to the UK and Ireland in January 2023. Yesterday, singer songwriter Bonnie Kemplay, who has just released her debut EP ‘running out of things to say, running out of things to do, was announced as their support act. You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

JANUARY 2023

Sunday 8 – Brighton, Brighton Center

Monday 9 – Bournemouth, International Center

Tuesday 10 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

Thursday 12 – London – The O2

Friday 13 – London, The O2

Sunday 15 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Monday 16 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 17 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 19 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

Friday 20 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

Sunday 22 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Monday 23 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Wednesday 25 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Thursday 26 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Sunday 29 – Dublin, 3Arena

Monday 30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena