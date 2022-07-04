The 1975’s Matty Healy rejoins Reddit and shares new album details

The 1975‘s frontman Matty Healy has rejoined Reddit and shared details about the band’s new album with fans.

Last week, the band revealed the title and tracklist for fifth album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which will be previewed this Friday (July 7) with first single ‘Part Of The Band’.

A sax-flecked snippet of the track was shared on Instagram by Matty Healy last week, and lyrics to ‘Part Of The Band’ appeared on billboards. “She was part of the airforce / I was part of the band,” the song begins, with other lyrics including: “Am I ironically woke? The butt of my joke? Or I am just some post-coke, average, skinny bloke calling his ego imagination?”

Commenting on a Reddit post about the band’s new album, Healy told fans: “Hey guys I’ve just started doing interviews where I explain the record and it’s context.”

He went on to explain that ‘New York’, a song believed to be a new 1975 track that he performed live in Los Angeles while supporting Phoebe Bridgers last year, is actually by Dirty Hit labelmate Benjamin Francis Leftwich.

“I love the song and it didn’t have a bridge. So when I opened up for Phoebe I kinda wanted to do that old school Greenwich Village folk scene thing where people used to just play songs that were knocking around by other artists,” he explained.

“The bridge was written by me. And then became ‘Part of the Band’. ‘New York’ will be finished eventually but is not a song of The 1975. Love you see you really soon x.”

‘Part Of The Band’ is set to land on July 7, and was first teased last month when mysterious posters appeared in London featuring a black-and-white photo of Healy taken from a distance. That date was then confirmed as one of significance for the band ahead of the release of their fifth studio album.

This August, The 1975 will make their live return, playing two gigs as part of Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival. The gigs will mark the band’s first live shows since they performed in Dublin in March 2020.

The band’s most recent album came in mid-2020 with ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, and at the start of the 2022, they shared footage which appeared to show the band back at work in the studio.

The four-piece’s follow-up to ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ has been the subject of fan speculation for some time, with Healy poking fun at the prospect of “making another ‘classic record’” back in August 2021.