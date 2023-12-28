The 1975’s Matty Healy teases potential album and shares unreleased demos

Matty Healy has teased the possibility of a new The 1975 album or solo LP on social media, sharing unreleased demos.

Healy – who recently wrapped up the massive North American leg of The 1975’s ‘Still…At Their Very Best’ tour – has been taking a break and spending time with his family in Manchester for the holidays.

Much to fans’ excitement, the frontman has returned to his official Instagram page and re-commenced his famous “good morning guys” IG stories in which he shares tweets, headlines, memes and more that make him laugh.

Yesterday (December 27), Healy shared a meme of Sue Sylvester from Glee (portrayed by Jane Lynch) which read: “I am going to create an album that is so good” alongside the comment “I’m feelin it”.

Then, he posted a screen recording of what appeared to be unreleased demos and ideas for potential tracks that are stored in his phone. Some of the demos were named “ringbox1”, “this love 140bpm”, “3011” and more.

Fans have been speculating that the demo titled “Victim 5.18” is a reference to the date May 18, 2023, which was the day that a Taylor Swift fan wrote an open letter to the pop singer about their concerns over Healy and Swift’s speculated romance.

In the mix of demos, a PDF script was spotted with the name “untitled MH plot ‘Cancelled'”.

It is unclear whether the demos would be for a potential new album for The 1975 or if they would be for a solo record. He briefly spoke about working on solo material while appearing as a guest on The Ion Pack podcast last year.

In other news, the band are set to kick off their UK and EU run of dates as part of their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour in February. Check out the full list of dates below and visit here for any last minute tickets.

The 1975 ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ UK & Europe 2024 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

8 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

9 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

12 – London, UK, The O2

13 – London, UK, The O2

14 – London, UK, The O2

17 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena

18 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena

21 – Birmingham, UK, Resorts World Arena

26 – Lisbon, PT, Campo Pequeno

27 – Madrid, ES, WiZink Center

MARCH

1 – Paris, FR, Le Zénith

2 – Amsterdam, NL, AFAS Live

3 – Brussels, BE, Forest National

5 – Hamburg, DE, Barclays Arena

7 – Oslo, NO, Oslo Spektrum

8 – Stockholm, SE, Annexet

10 – Copenhagen, DK, KB Hallen

12 – Berlin, DE, Verti Music Hall

13 – Warsaw, PL, Torwar Hall

14 – Prague, CZ, Fortuna Hall

16 – Zürich, CH, Hallenstadion Zurich

18 – Munich, DE, Zenith

19 – Milan, IT, Mediolanum Forum

21 – Frankfurt, DE, Jahrhunderthalle

22 – Cologne, DE, Palladium

Elsewhere, Charli XCX recently revealed that she has been working on new music with her fiancé – The 1975 drummer and producer George Daniel.

“We’ve done a couple of things together. We’ve got a few ideas in the works,” she told the Sprout Podcast, revealing that she has already been in the studio to record some tracks for her next album.

“It’s funny, I have never been in a relationship with someone that I’ve worked with, so it’s like a whole new dynamic, but it’s cool,” she added. “There will probably be a couple of songs that he’s worked on with me.”