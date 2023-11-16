The 1975’s Matty Healy: “The fact we didn’t get nominated for a Grammy is a fucking outrage”

Matty Healy has said it’s “a fucking outrage” that The 1975 didn’t get nominated for a Grammy Award this year.

The Manchester band played their second consecutive night at Madison Square Garden in New York yesterday (November 15) as part of their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ North American tour.

At one point in the gig, frontman Healy took a moment to talk about how the group have been snubbed by the Grammys 2024 after the full list of nominations was revealed last week.

“The fact we didn’t get nominated for a Grammy is a fucking outrage,” he told the audience. “And the reason people don’t say that is ’cause it’s not a very tasteful thing to say. But I’m way past tasteful.”

Healy continued: “Are you fucking mental?! Are they fucking mental?! ‘A Brief Inquiry…’, ‘I Like It When You Sleep…’ – nothing. Fuck off! Dickheads. What the fuck are they on about?

“I mean, [2022 song] ‘About You’ just on its own merits deserves a fucking Grammy. I mean, I don’t really care that much but it just winds me up.”

Healy went on to say that he wasn’t being “self-celebratory” before calling Kanye West “one of [his] heroes”.

“You know what? You’ve gotta fucking believe in yourself. [West is] an awkward hero to have right now, I understand that. But separate the anti-Semitism – just think about the self-belief.

“Literally tell me one band in the past four years that could do what we’re gonna do in the next three minutes.” Watch the clip of Healy’s speech above.

Per the official Grammys website, The 1975 have been nominated twice by the Academy previously in the following categories: Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package (‘I Like It When You Sleep…’) and Best Rock Song (‘Give Yourself A Try’).

Jack Antonoff, who was a producer on the band’s 2022 album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, is in the running for the Producer of the Year, Non-Classical award at the Grammys 2024.

The 67th Grammy Awards ceremony is due to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on February 4.

The 1975 have confirmed a 2024 UK and European ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour, including four shows at The O2 in London. You can find any remaining tickets (UK) here.

Last week, the group released an ‘At Their Very Best’ live album on streaming services and announced an upcoming vinyl edition.