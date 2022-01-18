The 2022 Grammys will now take place in Las Vegas

The 2022 Grammy Awards will now take place in Las Vegas.

While the Latin Grammy awards have been held in Vegas six times since 2014, this is the first time the Grammys have taken place in the city.

The show, which was originally scheduled for late January, will now take place at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3.

A letter from CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason, Jr read: “We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show.

“From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community.”

The awards show will be shown live from 8pm ET (1am BST) on CBS and Paramount+. Trevor Noah will once again return as the show’s host.

Back in January, the Academy postponed the planned show, saying that the rise in the COVID-19 Omicron variant was to blame.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks,” the Academy’s statement read.

They added: “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show.

“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority…We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

Jon Batiste leads the nominations for the 2022 Grammys with nods in 11 categories. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are up for eight trophies, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo could take home a maximum of seven awards each.