The Analog Girl ends three-year absence with new single ‘Feeling Light’

Singaporean electro pop artist The Analog Girl has dropped a dancey new track ‘Feeling Light’, the first single taken off her upcoming album ‘Awe’.

The track was released today (August 28) on all major streaming sites and an accompanying lyric video was uploaded on YouTube today.

The song comes after a three-year absence from Mei Wong, who opens her new song with the apt opening line line “God, I missed all of this“. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

The Analog Girl’s new album ‘Awe’, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Golden Sugar Crystals’, is expected to be released on September 18. Wong said it was recorded over the course of four years, during periods of self-isolation.

“I decided I was not going to take another five years to release the next album. I realised there aren’t enough five years in a lifetime to release all the music that I want to get out. I had always felt like I could write forever,” she said in a press statement.

Wong has not confirmed the number of tracks on the new album, though while making the new album, she crafted 50 short tracks before selecting those to expand.

The start of its recording was “a bit of a struggle”, she said, “but when I stumbled upon the ones that counted, the feeling was awesome.”

Advertisement

She also noted that despite the album being made in self-isolation, its contents feature “downtown vibes” from roaming the streets, riding the subway, and immersion in the city and its traffic.

The album is about moving and living, she said. “I used to let the vibe come to me, but for this one, I tried to create the vibe. I used to let the vibe come to me, but for this one, I tried to create the vibe.”

‘Feeling Light’ was mastered at Sterling Sound by Grammy Award-winning mastering engineer Randy Merrill, who’s worked on Beck’s ‘Hyperspace’, Mark Ronson’s ‘Late Night Feelings’, and Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’—the last of which helped inspire ‘Awe’.

The release of ‘Awe’ will be The Analog Girl’s fifth full-length album. It comes after ‘Golden Sugar Crystals’, ‘Tonight Your Love’ (2011), ‘Sometime Next Galaxy’ (2008) and ‘The TV Is On’ (2005).