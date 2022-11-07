Rock supergroup The Aristocrats to perform in Singapore this February

Prog rock supergroup The Aristocrats will perform in Singapore as part of LAMC Productions’ Singapore Rock Fest series this February.

The instrumental trio of Guthrie Govan, Bryan Beller, and Marco Minnemann are set to take to the stage at the Gateway Theatre on February 13 as part of the Asia leg of their ‘The Defrost’ world tour. The concert will also the supergroup’s first-ever concert in Singapore, where they will be set to debut new material that has not yet released on any album alongside fan-favourite cuts from their four studio albums.

Tickets are now available via Sistic ranging from SGD98 to SGD118. Get your tickets here.

Additional Asia tour dates are expected to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

The Aristocrats’ tour date is the latest concert to be announced as part of LAMC Productions’ Singapore Rock Fest series, which will begin this December 13 with Lacuna Coil set to perform at The Annexe Studio at The Esplanade. The organisers have also announced a concert by metal legends Anvil set to take place this February 28 at The Annexe Studio.

The Aristocrats first formed in 2011 following a successful collaboration between the three artists at the NAMM trade show that year. Greg Howe was originally scheduled to play the guitar alongside Minnemann and Beller during the NAMM collaboration, but was replaced by Govan at the last minute.

The group have since released four studio albums. Their most recent effort, ‘You Know What…?’, was released in 2019 following a two-year hiatus while the group’s members focused on other musical projects. They previously released their self-titled debut album in 2011, and followed it up with the LP ‘Culture Clash’ in 2013 and ‘Tres Caballeros’ in 2015.