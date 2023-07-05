The Armed announce new album with video featuring Iggy Pop and Julien Baker

The Armed have announced their forthcoming album ‘Perfect Saviours’ along with sharing the video for its lead single ‘Sport Of Form’.

‘Perfect Saviors’ is set for release on August 25 via Sargent House. The LP features contributions from Sarah Tudzin (illuminati hotties), Mark Guiliana, Patrick Shiroishi, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, and more.

Speaking about the album, Vocalist Tony Wolski shared: “Too much information has made us dumb and confused. Too many ways to connect have inadvertently led to isolation. And too much expectation has forced everyone to become a celebrity.

He continued: “Predictable primal dangers have given way to newer social ones. And the result is a world that is confounding and terrifying—but ultimately still beautiful. We hope this record is exactly all of that, too. ‘Perfect Saviors’ is our completely unironic, sincere effort to create the biggest, greatest rock album of the 21st century.”

Their lead single ‘Sport Of Form’ features Julien Baker on vocals along with a cameo by Iggy Pop in the video playing the role of God.

“There are two types of sport—those of measure and those of form,” explained Wolski in a press release about the LP’s lead single.

He adds: “A sport of measure like basketball, football, or soccer has a point system and a sort of binary path to victory. A sport of form is something like diving, figure skating, or bodybuilding—something with evolving standards and a layer of subjectivity and some sort of critical component.”

“The world that surrounds us is complex, and our lives are truly more akin to a sport of form than one of measure. Yet, so many people see it as exactly the opposite.”

He continues: “Lyrically, this song is about the human need to win a game that we’re not even actually playing. Sonically, it is a reflection of that cognitive dissonance through a constant whiplash between beauty and ugliness, severity and tenderness, obscenity and grace.”

The Armed will be heading out on tour with Queens Of The Stone Age as support for their ‘The End Is Nero’ tour. Along with those dates, the band have also announced a handful of headlining gigs. Check out the full tour dates below and visit here for tickets.

The Armed 2023 tour dates supporting Queens of the Stone Age are:



AUGUST

3- Sterling Heights, MI

4 – Toronto, ON

5 – Pittsburgh, PA

7 – Bridgeport, CT

8 – Philadelphia, PA

9 – Washington, DC

11 – Portland, ME

12 – Queens, NY

15 – Raleigh, NC

16 – Asheville, NC

18 – Atlanta, GA

19 – Nashville, TN

‌The Armed 2023 headlining tour dates are:



OCTOBER

19 – Los Angeles, CA

21 – San Francisco, CA

23 – Portland, OR

24 – Seattle, WA



NOVEMBER

16 – Boston, MA

18 – Baltimore, MD

15 – Detroit, MI