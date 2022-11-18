The Ataris cancel Soundrenaline festival performance due to visa issues

American punk rock band The Ataris will not be performing for Indonesia’s Soundrenaline Festival this year due to visa and travel logistics issues.

In a social media post yesterday (November 17), the group expressed their disappointment over the unfortunate situation. “We tried very hard to make things work in time but unfortunately it just didn’t work out,” they wrote. However, they are hopeful that they will be able to see their Indonesian fans some time in the future. The Ataris were scheduled to perform on the second day of the music festival. A replacement act have not been announced to take over The Ataris’ slot.

The event, scheduled to take place on November 26 and 27 at the Allianz Ecopark Ancol, first announced their live comeback in three years in September. This year’s edition, carrying the tagline ‘Comeback: Live and Louder’, will mount their stage in Jakarta for the second time, with Bali serving as its previous venue from 2015 to 2019.

The lineup includes international headliners like Weezer, Neck Deep, and Plain White T’s as well as local acts like Barasuara, Burgerkill, DeadSquad, Stars and Rabbit and Isyana Sarasvati.

In 2021, the festival held an online edition due to the pandemic titled ‘The Sound is Back!’ featuring Tulus, Pamungkas, Ramengvrl and more.