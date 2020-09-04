The Avalanches and Tony Hawk team up for rare X-ray vinyl record fundraiser

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is offering up a rare The Avalanches vinyl record to raise money for his non-profit The Skate Park Project.

With the help of Melbourne-based custom vinyl factory Small Run, the Australian electronic duo pressed a limited run of their recent single ‘Reflecting Light’ onto X-ray film. Just 12 copies of the 7-inch exist throughout the world.

One of those currently belongs to Hawk, which is fitting, given that it’s pressed onto a scan of an injury the pro suffered in June.

However, Hawk is offering up his copy to raise money for his Skate Park Project organisation, which helps build safe and inclusive public skateparks in disadvantaged communities.

Donate any amount to Hawk’s non-profit here and you’ll automatically be in the running to win the ultra-rare record. The more entries you get, the better chance you have of winning.

The Avalanches say their X-ray vinyl concept is a nod to the “bone records” of the 1950s Soviet era, where Western records – banned following World War II – were cut onto X-ray film disposed or stolen from hospitals and clinics, and then smuggled in to avoid authorities.

On an Instagram post The Avalanches made today (September 4) about the collaboration, Hawk left a comment: “THANK YOU. Such an honor. I am a massive fan.” See it below:

The Avalanches dropped ‘Reflecting Light’ – which features Sananda Maitreya and Vashti Bunyan – back in July. It arrived simultaneously alongside another new single, ‘Wherever You Go’, which featured co-production from Jamie XX and guest vocals by Neneh Cherry and CLYPSO.

Those two singles followed another pair of singles released earlier this year – the Blood Orange-assisted ‘We Will Always Love You’ and ‘Running Red Lights’ with Rivers Cuomo and Pink Siifu.

All four tracks are expected to appear on the band’s forthcoming third album, which will follow 2016’s ‘Wildflower’.