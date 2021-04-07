The Avalanches announce 20th anniversary edition of ‘Since I Left You’

The Avalanches are set to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Since I Left You’ with the release of a deluxe edition this June.

Released in Australia in 2000, and in the US and UK in 2001, ‘Since I Left You’ was hailed as a boundary-pushing release comprised of over 900 individual samples.

The forthcoming deluxe release – out June 4 – features a plethora of additional bonus tracks, including previously unreleased and fresh remixes by the late MF DOOM, Black Dice, Leon Vynehall, Sinkane and Carl Craig to name a few. The CD version will also include some of The Avalanches’ remixes of Belle & Sebastian, Manic Street Preachers, Franz Ferdinand and more.

The anniversary edition will be released in three formats, vinyl, CD and digital, featuring 33, 39 and 33 tracks respectively. More information on the full tracklistings can be found below.

Listen to the ‘Since I Left You’ Prince Paul remix below:

In a press release, Robbie Chater – who along with Tony Di Blasi remains of the original lineup – said of the album, “I remember very clearly a few things – “we decided to not have any of our voices on it, which made it last because it’s a kind of transmission; nothing date-stamps it to that time.

“Music lovers get it, and that’s what we ultimately are. It’s almost like an exploration of our relationship with the world and with music.

“Looking back, I’m proud of this record as a pure expression of joy and love, heart on its sleeve and is free from irony.”

As well as this, The Avalanches have also announced they’ve been confirmed as Luminary Artists In Residence for Illuminate Adelaide in their native Australia, a new event that will celebrate innovation in music, art and light this July.

As part of their residence, The Avalanches will perform ‘Since I Left You’ live with the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra on July 30. Tickets are available here.

The tracklist of new remixes on the 20th anniversary edition of ‘Since I Left You’ is:

1. Since I Left You (Cornelius Remix)

2. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Edan Remix)

3. Frontier Psychiatrist (Mario Caldato Jr’s 85% Remix)

4. Close To You (Sun Araw Remix)

5. Since I Left You (Stereolab Remix)

6. Flight Tonight (Canyons Travel Agent Dub)

7. Radio (Sinkane Remix)

8. Since I Left You (Prince Paul Remix)

9. Electricity (Harvey’s Nightclub Re-Edit)

10. Summer Crane (Black Dice Remix)

11. Extra Kings (Deakin Remix)

12. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (MF DOOM Remix)

13. Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life (Dragged By Leon Vynehall)

14. A Different Feeling (Carl Craig’s Paperclip People Remix)

15. Thank You Caroline (Original Avalanches Demo Tape)