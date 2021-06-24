The Bakuucakar release first new single since frontman Glenn Fredly’s death

The Bakuucakar, the Indonesian funk band formerly fronted by the late Glenn Fredly, have released a new single, ‘Bakuucakar’.

The song is the band’s first original work since Fredly’s death in April 2020. ‘Bakuucakar’ is a celebratory number about brotherhood, incorporating strains of funk, pop, boogie, and soul. The result is an energetic concoction indebted to the Minneapolis sound, with band member Rifka Rachman taking the lead as vocalist in place of Fredly.

To mark its release, the band unveiled a music video, directed by Crist Tarigan, last Friday (June 18). The clip shows the band cheerfully back together in an intimate setting.

Watch the music video for ‘Bakuucakar’ below.

Before the single’s premiere last Friday, the group convened to discuss the project with fans online, releasing a full video of the meeting on their Instagram account.

The Bakuucakar are Andre Dinuth (guitar), Bonar Abraham (bass), Harry Anggoman (piano), Kenna Lango (keyboards), Nicky Manuputty (saxophone), Rayendra Sunito (drums), and Rifka Rachman (vocals).

The Bakuucakar previously backed Glenn Fredly on live stages and released one album together, 2012’s ‘Luka, Cinta & Merdeka’. In April, the band performed a virtual concert celebrating Fredly that marked a year since his passing. The line-up also featured Isyana Sarasvati, Rossa and Rendy Pandugo, among other artists.

Fredly passed away at the age of 44 after a battle with meningitis.. Two posthumous singles by Fredly have been released since his death: ‘Ada’ and ‘Itu Saja’, the latter a duet with his wife Mutia Ayu.