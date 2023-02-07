The Beatles, David Bowie and more feature on official Coronation playlist

The Beatles, David Bowie and Kate Bush are among the acts featured on the official government Coronation playlist – listen below.
The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has selected 27 songs as a suggested street party soundtrack for when King Charles III is crowned monarch in May alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort.
Opening the playlist is the Fab Four’s 1969 classic ‘Come Together’, with Bowie’s 1983 hit ‘Let’s Dance’ making an appearance later. Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ was also one of the chosen tracks.
Other songs include Coldplay‘s ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’, Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Celestial’, Harry Styles‘ ‘Treat People With Kindness’, Sam Ryder‘s ‘Space Man’, Years & Years‘ ‘King’ and Elbow‘s ‘One Day Like This’.
Additionally, there are various oldies from the likes of Queen, Madness, Spice Girls, Spandau Ballet, The Kinks and The Who.
You can listen to the Coronation Celebration Playlist via Spotify here:
The collection has been put together to “celebrate British and Commonwealth artists ahead of the upcoming Coronation”, a spokesperson said.
As BBC News notes, an earlier version of the playlist featured a song by Dizzee Rascal which was later removed due to the grime artist’s 2022 assault conviction.
3 months to go until the Coronation of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort.
Find out more about what's on over the Coronation weekend and plan your Coronation celebrations https://t.co/aIrz65PL2a | @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/wyXqXy9vEj
— Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (@DCMS) February 6, 2023
Meanwhile, it’s been rumoured that Spice Girls could be set to reunite for a special performance at the coronation of King Charles III.
If the reunion happens, it will mark the first time all five singers – including Victoria Beckham – will have appeared onstage together since the closing ceremony of the 2012 Olympics.
King Charles III’s coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey in central London on Saturday, May 6. An extra bank holiday is scheduled for the following Monday (May 8).
Buckingham Palace has announced various events for across the weekend, including a concert and laser light show at Windsor Castle.
You can find more information about the celebrations on the DMCS’ coronation website.