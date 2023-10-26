The Beatles announce release of “final” song ‘Now And Then’ and expanded ‘Red’ and ‘Blue’ albums

The Beatles have finally announced details of the release of their “final song” ‘Now And Then’, along with news of expanded reissues of their ‘Red’ and ‘Blue’ albums. See all information below, along with a trailer for a new documentary about the project.

The long-mooted single was created by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, who joined forces to create the final ever Beatles track to feature all four members, with the help of AI.

Having been teased this week with images of a cassette tape across social media and internet as well as projections across the Fab Four’s native Liverpool, the band have now shared details of ‘Now And Then’ and when fans can expect to hear it.

Advertisement

Lennon first wrote and recorded a demo of ‘Now And Then’ with just his piano and vocals in the late ’70s at his home in New York’s Dakota building. Following his death, wife Yoko Ono would later give the recording to McCartney, Harrison and Starr in 1994, along with the demos for ‘Free As A Bird’ and ‘Real Love’ – which were both completed and released as ‘new’ Beatles in the mid ’90s as part of The Beatles ‘Anthology’ project.

The surviving members, along with producer Jeff Lynne, recorded new parts and completed a rough mix for ‘Now And Then’ but “technological limitations” meant that Lennon’s vocals and piano were not able to be separated for a clear enough mix.

Then 2021 saw director Peter Jackson’s acclaimed Get Back docu-series use WingNut Films’ MAL audio technology to de-mix the film’s mono soundtrack, isolate instruments and vocals, and hone in on individual voices conversations. The band then used this technology for the 2022 remix of their seminal album ‘Revolver‘, before deciding to do the same with Lennon’s original home recording of ‘Now And Then’ – adding clarity to the stem of his vocals and piano.

“There it was, John’s voice, crystal clear,” said McCartney. “It’s quite emotional. And we all play on it, it’s a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven’t heard, I think it’s an exciting thing.”

Starr agreed: “It was the closest we’ll ever come to having him back in the room so it was very emotional for all of us. It was like John was there, you know. It’s far out.”

Advertisement

Featuring the electric and acoustic guitar parts recorded by Harrison in 1995 along with a new drum recording and backing vocals from Starr, and fresh bass guitar and backing vocals from McCartney, the song also includes a slide guitar part inspired by Harrison and piano based on Lennon’s original composition.

Giles Martin, Paul and Ben Foster oversaw a string arrangement, with McCartney and Martin later adding backing vocals from the original recordings of ‘Here, There And Everywhere’, ‘Eleanor Rigby’ and ‘Because’, before being produced by McCartney and Martin with mixing by Spike Stent.

“Back in 1995, after several days in the studio working on the track, George felt the technical issues with the demo were insurmountable and concluded that it was not possible to finish the track to a high enough standard,” said Harrison’s widow Olivia. “If he were here today, Dhani [Harrison, son] and I know he would have whole-heartedly joined Paul and Ringo in completing the recording of ‘Now And Then’.”

Sean Ono Lennon, son of John and fellow musician, added: “It was incredibly touching to hear them working together after all the years that Dad had been gone. It’s the last song my dad, Paul, George and Ringo got to make together. It’s like a time capsule and all feels very meant to be.”

‘Now And Then’ will be released worldwide at 2pm GMT / 10am EDT / 7am PDT on Thursday November 2, coming as a double A-side with the band’s 1962 debut UK single, ‘Love Me Do’ – combining their first single with their last. Pre-order and save the song here.

A music video for ‘Now And Then’ will follow on Friday November 3, and fans can also look forward to the Oliver Murray written and directed 12-minute documentary film ‘Now And Then’ – The Last Beatles Song. It will arrive on November 1 at 7:30pm GMT / 3:30pm EDT / 12:30pm PDT. Check out the trailer below.

The following week will see The Beatles’ release new expanded editions of ‘1962-1966 (The Red Album)’ and ‘1967-1970 (The Blue Album)’, mixed in stereo and Dolby, on November 10.

The two releases will now span 75 songs from ‘Love Me Do’ to ‘Now And Then’ and feature 21 newly-added tracks, with 12 on ‘Red’ and nine on ‘Blue’. These come from recent years’ stereo and Dolby mixes of recent reissued albums, plus new mixes created by Giles Martin and Sam Okell at Abbey Road Studios with the assistance of the AI provided WingNut Films’ audio de-mixing technology.

John Harris also lends essays for the releases. Check out the artwork and full tracklists for all formats below.

The full tracklists for the expanded and reissued ‘Red’ and ‘Blue’ albums are:

1962-1966 (2023 Edition)

(2CD: stereo / Digital + Streaming: stereo & Dolby Atmos)

* = newly added track

CD1

1: ‘Love Me Do’ (2023 Mix)

2: ‘Please Please Me’ (2023 Mix)

3: ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ (2023 Mix) *

4: ‘Twist And Shout’ (2023 Mix) *

5: ‘From Me To You’ (2023 Mix)

6: ‘She Loves You’ (2023 Mix)

7: ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’ (2023 Mix)

8: ‘This Boy’ (2023 Mix) *

9: ‘All My Loving’ (2023 Mix)

10: ‘Roll Over Beethoven’ (2023 Mix) *

11: ‘You Really Got A Hold On Me’ (2023 Mix) *

12: ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ (2023 Mix)

13: ‘You Can’t Do That’ (2023 Mix) *

14: ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ (2023 Mix)

15: ‘And I Love Her’ (2023 Mix)

16: ‘Eight Days A Week’ (2023 Mix)

17: ‘I Feel Fine’ (2023 Mix)

18: ‘Ticket To Ride’ (2023 Mix)

19: ‘Yesterday’ (2023 Mix)

CD2

1: ‘Help!’ (2023 Mix)

2: ‘You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away’ (2023 Mix)

3: ‘We Can Work It Out’ (2023 Mix)

4: ‘Day Tripper’ (2023 Mix)

5: ‘Drive My Car’ (2023 Mix)

6 ‘Norwegian Wood’ (This Bird Has Flown) (2023 Mix)

7: ‘Nowhere Man’ (2023 Mix)

8: ‘Michelle’ (2023 Mix)

9: ‘In My Life’ (2023 Mix)

10: ‘If I Needed Someone’ (2023 Mix) *

11: ‘Girl’ (2023 Mix)

12: ‘Paperback Writer’ (2022 Mix)

13: ‘Eleanor Rigby’ (2022 Mix)

14: ‘Yellow Submarine’ (2022 Mix)

15: ‘Taxman’ (2022 Mix) *

16: ‘Got To Get You Into My Life’ (2022 Mix) *

17: ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ (2022 Mix) *

18: ‘Here, There And Everywhere’ (2022 Mix) *

19: ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ (2022 Mix) *

1967-1970 (2023 Edition)

(2CD: stereo / Digital + Streaming: stereo & Dolby Atmos)

* = newly added track

CD1

1: ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

2: ‘Penny Lane’ (2017 Mix)

3: ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (2017 Mix)

4: ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ (2017 Mix)

5: ‘Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’ (2017 Mix)

6: ‘Within You Without You’ (2017 Mix) *

7: ‘A Day In The Life’ (2017 Mix)

8: ‘All You Need Is Love’ (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

9: ‘I Am The Walrus’ (2023 Mix)

10: ‘Hello, Goodbye’ (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

11: ‘The Fool On The Hill’ (2023 Mix)

12: ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ (2023 Mix)

13: ‘Lady Madonna’ (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

14: ‘Hey Jude’ (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

15: ‘Revolution’ (2023 Mix)

CD2

1: ‘Back In The U.S.S.R.’ (2018 Mix)

2: ‘Dear Prudence’ (2018 Mix) *

3: ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ (2018 Mix)

4: ‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’ (2018 Mix)

5: ‘Glass Onion’ (2018 Mix) *

6: ‘Blackbird’ (2018 Mix) *

7: ‘Hey Bulldog’ (2023 Mix) *

8: ‘Get Back’ (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

9: ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ (2021 Mix)

10: ‘The Ballad Of John And Yoko’ (2015 Stereo Mix / 2023 Dolby Atmos Mix)

11: ‘Old Brown Shoe’ (2023 Mix)

12: ‘Here Comes The Sun’ (2019 Mix)

13: ‘Come Together’ (2019 Mix)

14: ‘Something’ (2019 Mix)

15: ‘Octopus’s Garden’ (2019 Mix)

16: ‘Oh! Darling’ (2019 Mix) *

17: ‘I Want You (She’s So Heavy)’ (2019 Mix) *

18: ‘Let It Be’ (2021 Mix)

19: ‘Across The Universe’ (2021 Mix)

20: ‘I Me Mine’ (2021 Mix) *

21: ‘The Long And Winding Road’ (2021 Mix)

22: ‘Now And Then’ *

1962-1966 & 1967-1970 (2023 Editions) 4CD SLIPCASED SET

(‘Red’: CDs 1 & 2 / ‘Blue’: CDs 3 & 4)

(stereo / all 75 tracks as listed above)

1962-1966 + 1967-1970 (2023 EDITIONS) 6LP VINYL SLIPCASED SET

(1962-1966: LPs 1-3 / 1967-1970: LPs 4-6)

(stereo / 1962-1966 3LP Vinyl & 1967-1970 3LP Vinyl = same track sequencing for each as listed below)

LP1 (‘Red’)

Side A:

1: ‘Love Me Do’ (2023 Mix)

2: ‘Please Please Me’ (2023 Mix)

3: ‘From Me To You’ (2023 Mix)

4: ‘She Loves You’ (2023 Mix)

5: ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand’ (2023 Mix)

6: ‘All My Loving’ (2023 Mix)

7: ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ (2023 Mix)

Side B:

1: ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ (2023 Mix)

2: ‘And I Love Her’ (2023 Mix)

3: ‘Eight Days A Week’ (2023 Mix)

4: ‘I Feel Fine’ (2023 Mix)

5: ‘Ticket To Ride’ (2023 Mix)

6: ‘Yesterday’ (2023 Mix)

LP2 (‘Red’)

Side A:

1: ‘Help!’ (2023 Mix)

2: ‘You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away’ (2023 Mix)

3: ‘We Can Work It Out’ (2023 Mix)

4: ‘Day Tripper’ (2023 Mix)

5: ‘Drive My Car’ (2023 Mix)

6: ‘Norwegian Wood’ (This Bird Has Flown) (2023 Mix)

Side B:

1: ‘Nowhere Man’ (2023 Mix)

2: ‘Michelle’ (2023 Mix)

3: ‘In My Life’ (2023 Mix)

4: ‘Girl’ (2023 Mix)

5: ‘Paperback Writer’ (2022 Mix)

6: ‘Eleanor Rigby’ (2022 Mix)

7: ‘Yellow Submarine’ (2022 Mix)

LP3 (Bonus ‘Red’ LP)

Side A:

1: ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ (2023 Mix)

2: ‘Twist And Shout’ (2023 Mix)

3: ‘This Boy’ (2023 Mix)

4: ‘Roll Over Beethoven’ (2023 Mix)

5: ‘You Really Got A Hold On Me’ (2023 Mix)

6: ‘You Can’t Do That’ (2023 Mix)

Side B:

1: ‘If I Needed Someone’ (2023 Mix)

2: ‘Got To Get You Into My Life’ (2022 Mix)

3: ‘I’m Only Sleeping’ (2022 Mix)

4: ‘Taxman’ (2022 Mix)

5: ‘Here, There And Everywhere’ (2022 Mix)

6: ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ (2022 Mix)

LP4 (‘Blue’)

Side A:

1: ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ (2015 mix)

2: ‘Penny Lane’ (2017 mix)

3: ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (2017 Mix)

4: ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ (2017 Mix)

5: ‘Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’ (2017 Mix)

6: ‘A Day In The Life’ (2017 Mix)

7: ‘All You Need Is Love’ (2015 Mix)

Side B:

1: ‘I Am The Walrus’ (2023 Mix)

2: ‘Hello, Goodbye’ (2015 Mix)

3: ‘The Fool On The Hill’ (2023 Mix)

4: ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ (2023 Mix)

5: ‘Lady Madonna’ (2015 Mix)

6: ‘Hey Jude’ (2015 Mix)

7: ‘Revolution’ (2023 Mix)

LP5 (‘Blue’)

Side A:

1: ‘Back In The U.S.S.R.’ (2018 Mix)

2: ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ (2018 Mix)

3: ‘Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da’ (2018 Mix)

4: ‘Get Back’ (2015 Mix)

5: ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ (2021 Mix)

6: ‘The Ballad Of John And Yoko’ (2015 Mix)

7: ‘Old Brown Shoe’ (2023 Mix)

Side B:

1: ‘Here Comes The Sun’ (2019 Mix)

2: ‘Come Together’ (2019 Mix)

3: ‘Something’ (2019 Mix)

4: ‘Octopus’s Garden’ (2019 Mix)

5: ‘Let It Be’ (2021 Mix)

6: ‘Across The Universe’ (2021 Mix)

7: ‘The Long And Winding Road’ (2021 Mix)

LP6 (Bonus ‘Blue’ LP)

Side A:

1: ‘Now And Then’

2: ‘Blackbird’ (2018 Mix)

3: ‘Dear Prudence’ (2018 Mix)

4: ‘Glass Onion’ (2018 Mix)

5: ‘Within You Without You’ (2017 Mix)

Side B:

1: ‘Hey Bulldog’ (2023 Mix)

2: ‘Oh! Darling’ (2019 Mix)

3: ‘I Me Mine’ (2021 Mix)

4: ‘I Want You’ (She’s So Heavy) (2019 Mix)

Meanwhile, McCartney is currently in the midst of an Australian tour, which saw him perform The Beatles’ ‘She’s A Woman’ for the first time in nearly 20 years.