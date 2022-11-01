The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ reissue challenging Taylor Swift for top spot on UK album chart

The Beatles’ reissue of their classic album ‘Revolver’ is set to challenge Taylor Swift‘s album ‘Midnights’ for the Number One spot on the UK album chart this week.

The US artist held off the challenge of Arctic Monkeys last Friday (October 28) to reach the top spot, with ‘Midnights’ becoming the fastest-selling album of the year so far in the UK.

Swift will now have to fend off competition from the ‘Revolver’ reissue to hold onto the top spot this week, according to the Official Charts Company.

Advertisement

In yesterday’s Official Albums Chart Update (October 31), ‘Revolver’ is at number two and is highly likely to be this week’s highest re-entry.

While Swift remains on top of the chart, there are also three new entries: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe‘s ‘Together In Vegas’ is at number three, Fred again..‘s ‘Actual Life 3’ is at four and Massive Wagons’ LP ‘Triggered’ rounds out the top five.

The final chart for this week will be revealed on Friday (November 4).

According to data provided by the Official Charts Company, Swift registered 204,000 UK chart sales of ‘Midnights’ in just seven days – more than double her previous record of 90,300, which she managed with her album 1989′ back in 2014.

In the US, Swift has become the first act in Billboard chart history to have 10 tracks in Billboard‘s Hot 100 song chart.

Advertisement

Celebrating the record on Twitter yesterday (October 31), Swift wrote: “10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES.”