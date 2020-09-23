Filipino garage rock band The Bernadettes share ‘Worthless Beautiful’, first song in 11 years

Filipino garage rock band The Bernadettes have released a new single titled ‘Worthless Beautiful’.

Released on Lilystars Records, the song marks the end of a decade-long silence, which was preceded by their breakout single ‘Let’s Make Babies’ in 2009. Listen to the track below.

The new song ties in directly into their past sound of fuzzy, anthemic garage rock — this time shaped by a lengthy decade spent away from the limelight.

“’Worthless Beautiful’ deals with freedom in doing the things you want, the way you want it; no matter how wrong it might feel,” says lead vocalist Paolo Angeles in a press release. “The result may be worthless, but there is beauty in its pursuit.”

The Bernadettes’ bassist Don Soguilon passed away in May 2019, leaving the band a three-piece. The trio recorded ‘Worthless Beautiful’ and three other songs with producer Dok Sergio, bassist of rock band Pupil.

All four songs were written and recorded in a production schedule that was described as an “on again, off again endeavour”, originally conceived as a tribute to Soguilon.

Angeles reveals that the four songs have undergone a remastering process before being unveiled, with the other three songs set to be released “intermittently”. The band intends to head into the studio to release a full-length album next year.