The Big Pink have shared their new single ‘Love Spins On Its Axis’, which has been co-written with Jamie T and The Kills’ Jamie Hince – you can listen to the track below.

The song follows on from ‘No Angels’, which arrived in April and marked the trio’s first proper single in a decade.

The Big Pink have shared ‘Love Spins On Its Axis’ this morning (June 29), which also features the London-based two-piece Dust In The Sunlight.

“‘Love Spins On Its Axis’ is probably the most hopeful song I’ve ever written,” the band’s Robbie Furze said in a statement about the track, which you can hear below.

“My life got pretty confusing and I started feeling like I was in a bizarre surreal war that I was never going to make it out of.

“It was from the depths of that darkness that I had this moment of perfect clarity and calm. I started questioning, ‘What’s most important on this journey that I am on?’ It’s love. Pure and simple. It has always been love.

“It’s about not getting distracted from that, not wasting a single moment on things that are not important, things we can’t control. Love is everything. That’s what we need to fight for. Let’s start that revolution.”

The Big Pink have also announced details of an intimate UK tour that they’ll embark on next month. You can see the dates below and find tickets here.

July

22 – Chinnerys, Southend-on-Sea

23 – The Silver Building, Royal Docks London

25 – Elsewhere, Margate

26 – The Horn, St Albans

27 – The Fighting Cocks, Kingston-upon-Thames

28 – New River Studios, London

29 – Corn Exchange, Hertford