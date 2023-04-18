K-pop agency The Black Label launches Thailand auditions

K-pop agency The Black Label has launched auditions in Thailand, as part of a new initiative.

Today (April 18), The Black Label announced the launch of its new Thailand-based subsidiary The Black SEA, which is a joint venture with the Thai conglomerate CP Group.

According to a press release about the launch, the joint venture aims to “accelerate their activities with CP Group’s massive reach, leveraging their capability through their global distribution network”.

Advertisement

“CP Group aims to inspire a new generation of cultural evolution and transform the way the world experiences Thai and Asian culture,” added the press release.

The first initiative from The Black SEA will be the newly launched The Black Label Thailand auditions, which starts today until June 7. The audution is open to male and female individuals who are aged 13 years old and above, and can be of any nationality as long as they have permanent residency in Thailand.

Finalists from the audition will be given professional training at The Black Label in Seoul, South Korea and will have the opportunity to debut through the label. Applicants may apply via the agency’s official email address.

“We have seen some incredible success and talent come from Southeast Asia, such as Lisa from BLACKPINK, and we’re excited to have a strong partner such as CP Group to create a new beacon for aspiring creatives to showcase their talents,” said Teddy Park, the founder of The Black Label.

“Our goal is to provide them with the necessary tools and support to succeed at a global level,” he added.

Advertisement

”With our combined expertise and resources, we are confident that we can discover and develop the next generation of music stars who will captivate audiences around the world,” said Birathon Kasemsri Na Ayutthaya, CEO of The Black SEA.

The Black Label, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment, is currently home to popular K-pop artists such as Jeon Somi, LØREN and Taeyang. Meanwhile, Park is known for producing hits for BLACKPINK, 2NE1 and Big Bang.