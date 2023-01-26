The Boo Radleys share new single ‘Seeker’, reissue ‘Giant Steps’ and announce 2023 UK and Ireland tour

The Boo Radleys have shared details on their upcoming eighth album – bluntly titled ‘Eight’ – alongside its lead single, ‘Seeker’, as well as info on a ‘Giant Steps’ reissue and 2023 UK and Ireland tour.

According to bassist Tim Brown, the new song went through quite a journey in the songwriting process, starting off as “a three-chord synthpop tune” that “mutated into a brassy bop courtesy of trumpeter Nick Etwell”.

On how it blossomed from there, he continued: “This song started out as a three-chord synth pop tune and mutated into a brassy bop courtesy of trumpeter, Nick Etwell. The electric guitar flourishes were added by Louis Smith before [frontman Simon ‘Sice’ Rowbottom] added layers of backing vocals which help drive the song along and bring it to its joyful conclusion.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Seeker’ below:

‘Eight’ will be released on June 9 via the band’s own Boostr label. According to Sice, it marked a drastic shift from the loose, free-flowing concepts of their seventh album, ‘Keep On With Falling’ – which arrived last March as The Boo Radleys’ first longform effort in 24 years – with every song on the new album written “purposefully to appear together on an album”.

The singer and guitarist explained further: “There is also a greater depth of integration, which means that it’s more difficult to tell which member of the band the song originated with.”

Have a look at the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Eight’ below, and find pre-orders for the record here.

1. ‘Seeker’

2. ‘The Unconscious’

3. ‘Hollow’

4. ‘Skeleton Woman’

5. ‘Sorrow (I Just Want To Be Free)’

6. ‘Sometimes I Sleep’

7. ‘Swift’s Requiem’

8. ‘The Way I Am’

9. ‘A Shadow Darker Than The Rest’

10. ‘Wash Away That Feeling’

11. ‘When I Find It Hard’

12. ‘Now That’s What I Call Obscene’

13. ‘How Was I To Know’

As for the aforementioned reissue ‘Giant Steps’, The Boo Radleys are yet to confirm a release date (or whether it will feature any bonus material), but they’ve assured fans that new vinyl, CD and digital editions will arrive before the year’s end. It comes in celebration of the classic album’s 20th anniversary, first hitting shelves in August of 1993. It was the band’s third album, and spawned beloved cuts like ‘Lazarus’ and ‘Barney (…And Me)’.

Come June, The Boo Radleys will perform ‘Giant Steps’ in full – marking the first time ever that some of its tracks will be played live – on a seven-date tour of England, Ireland and Scotland. They’ll kick off with four consecutive dates in the foremost country, hitting stages in Reading, London, Tunbridge Wells and Birkenhead across June 13-16. From there, they’ll head to Dublin and Belfast, before wrapping up in Glasgow on Sunday June 25.

Tickets for all seven shows are on sale now – find them here for the London, Dublin and Belfast dates, and here for those in the other four cities.

The Boo Radleys’ 2023 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

JUNE

Tuesday 13 – Reading, South Street Arts Centre

Wednesday 14 – London, The Garage

Thursday 15 – Tunbridge Wells, The Forum

Friday 16 – Birkenhead, Future Yard

Thursday 22 – Dublin, The Grand Social

Friday 23 – Belfast, The Limelight

Sunday 25 – Glasgow, Hug and Pint