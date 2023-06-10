Here’s when tickets to THE BOYZ’s 2023 Singapore concert go on sale

K-pop boyband THE BOYZ have released ticketing details for their upcoming Singapore concert.

THE BOYZ’s forthcoming concert in Singapore on Thursday July 20 at 7pm local time will take place at The Star Theatre. It’s part of their ongoing ‘Zeneration’ world tour, which will also include stops in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and more. Check out the full list of dates here.

General ticket sale for THE BOYZ’s Singapore show will start on June 15 at 12noon local time, and will cost between S$148 to S$288, excluding booking fee. They will be available through Ticketmaster and hotline (+65 3158 8588), as well as at all SingPost outlets.

‘Zeneration’ comes about seven months since the conclusion of THE BOYZ’s first world tour ‘The B-Zone’, a 20-date tour which took place between May and November 2022.

In February, THE BOYZ made a comeback with their eighth mini-album ‘Be Awake’, which was led by the single ‘ROAR’. The release also marked the return of members Eric and Sunwoo, who both went on brief hiatuses in 2022.

