THE BOYZ hit the pool in teaser for ‘Thrill Ride’ music video

THE BOYZ have released a brand-new teaser for the music video of their upcoming single ‘Thrill Ride’.

The boyband hit the pool, play some basketball and head to the arcadye in the vacation-themed teaser, which also features individual shots of the group’s members where they pose cheerfully as they are splashed with water. “We thrill, thrillin’ out / Thrill, trilling ride, thrill, thrilling ride / How you feelin’,” THE BOYZ sing in the clip.

‘Thrill Ride’ is the single off their sixth mini-album ‘THRILL-ING’, which is set to be released on August 9. The project will also be their first release since they participated in the Mnet reality TV competition Kingdom: Legendary War earlier this year.

In July, THE BOYZ released the track-list of ‘THRILL-ING’, which consists of six tracks. Notably, members Sunwoo and Eric wrote lyrics for both the upcoming title track, as well as the track, ‘B.O.Y (Bet On You)’. Meanwhile, member Q participated in writing the lyrics for ‘Out of Control’.

The group’s agency Cre.Ker Entertainment first announced that the boyband would be making a comeback in June. At the time, the company noted that the group would showcase “as yet undiscovered sides” on the new project.

THE BOYZ’s forthcoming comeback will also be their first domestic release in 2021. The group dropped their fifth mini-album ‘Chase’ in September last year. It notably featured the title track ‘The Stealer’, which at the time of release was their most successful single.