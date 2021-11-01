THE BOYZ unveil action-packed music video for ‘Maverick’

THE BOYZ have released an action-packed music video for their new single ‘Maverick’.

In the thrilling clip, the boyband are unwitting participants in a deadly game, where they face off against one another. “That’s right, going beyond the wall / Black out, spotlight on us / When everybody’s trying to be the same / I exist as I am / I’m a, I’m a, I’m a Maverick,” they sing on the chorus.

‘Maverick’ is the title track of THE BOYZ’s new single album of the same name. The project, which also features the B-side tracks ‘Hypnotized’ and ‘Russian Roulette’, is the follow-up to their sixth mini-album ‘Thrill-ing’.

In a four-star review, NME’s Carmen Chin described ‘Thrill-ing’ as “a rollercoaster ride of epic proportions that not only pays tribute to their earlier sounds of fresh-faced wonder, but also takes unexpected twists in an ambitious showcase of versatility and experimentation.”

The group had also opened up about their mini-album in an interview with NME. “There’s so many emotions that we associate with it and that we feel while going to one, it’s an emotional rollercoaster,” says Kevin.

“We had our share of bright and bubbly [concepts] and we had our share of dark and conceptual. I think this album is very bright, but at the same time very witty and tongue-in-cheek.”

‘Thrill-ing’ had marked the group’s first domestic release in approximately 11 months, since their fifth mini-album ‘Chase’ in September last year, which featured the title track ‘The Stealer’.