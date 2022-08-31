THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo to go on temporary hiatus due to “health difficulties”

Sunwoo of THE BOYZ will be taking a hiatus from group activities due to health concerns.

IST Entertainment, THE BOYZ’ management agency, announced that Sunwoo will be taking a temporary hiatus due to “health difficulties” and a “worsening of his condition” through a statement released on the group’s fancafe.

더보이즈 선우 일시적 활동 중단 안내 https://t.co/3ipK4QjWbd — 더보이즈(THE BOYZ) (@IST_THEBOYZ) August 30, 2022

“After [a] serious discussion with the artist himself, we have decided that he will temporarily halt activities in order to get rest and focus on recovering his health,” the agency said in their statement, as translated by Soompi. “We ask for fans’ understanding regarding this decision, which was made due to considering our artist’s health our top priority.”

IST Entertainment’s statement adds that they will release a new announcement addressing Sunwoo’s recovery and subsequent return to group activities at a later date.

Sunwoo is the second THE BOYZ member to go on hiatus from group activities this year. In March, IST Entertainment announced that member Eric went on hiatus due to “difficulties participating in promotions” and health issues. A statement regarding Eric’s return to group activities has yet to be released as of writing.

Earlier this month, THE BOYZ released their seventh mini-album ‘Be Aware’ alongside a music video for title track ‘Whisper’. That record included an additional five new B-sides, ‘Bump & Love’, ‘C.O.D.E’, ‘Levitating’, ‘Survive The Night’ and ‘Timeless’.

‘Be Aware’ is THE BOYZ’s first domestic release of 2022, arriving 10 months after their November 2021 single album ‘Maverick’.