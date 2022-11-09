THE BOYZ announce ‘The B-Road’ fan concert in Seoul next month

THE BOYZ have announced a special fan concert ‘The B-Road’ in Seoul next month, which will be simultaneously livestreamed online.

Yesterday (November 8), South Korean music label IST Entertainment took to the K-pop boyband’s official social media to announce an upcoming concert for fans dubbed ‘The B-Road’. According to a statement published through Herald Pop, ‘The B-Road’ is intended as a celebration of THE BOYZ’s upcoming fifth anniversary with fans.

According to the teaser poster, ‘The B-Road’ is set to be held at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul for two consecutive nights on December 2 and 3. IST Entertainment also announced that the second day of ‘The B-Road’ will be livestreamed online for fans who are unable to attend in person.

The pre-sale period for tickets to THE BOYZ’s forthcoming show begins tomorrow (November 10) at 8pm KST for official fanclub members, before general ticket sales go live next week on November 14 at 8pm KST. Purchases can be made via the MelOn ticketing site.

THE BOYZ’s last music was their mini-album ‘Be Aware’ in August, led by the title track ‘Whisper’. Apart from its lead single, the record also featured five B-sides. Member Sunwoo was credited as a co-writer for all six songs, while bandmates Jacob, Sangyeon, Hyunjae, New and Q joined him as co-lyricists on various other B-sides.

‘Be Aware’ also marked the 11-piece’s first project since November 2021’s ‘Maverick’. The single album was awarded three stars in a review by NME’s Rhian Daly, who wrote that its songs “vary wildly across the tracks, sometimes ushering us into slinky, sexy territory, but other times misstepping into something far more disjointed.”

In other K-pop news, YG Entertainment boyband TREASURE recently announced the departure of members Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam, after both members’ absences from the group’s activities in recent months due to a hiatus. The label shared Mashiho’s plans to take time off in order to recover from an unspecified health issue, while Bang intends to pursue a career as a music producer.