THE BOYZ’s Younghoon and EXID’s Jeonghwa cast in new TV series

THE BOYZ‘s Younghoon and EXID’s Jeonghwa have been cast in an upcoming SBS comedy-drama series titled One The Woman.

According to a report by Star News, the two idols join the likes of veteran actors Honey Lee and Lee Sang Yoon in the forthcoming television series, set to air later this year. A detailed timeline of release has yet to be confirmed.

Younghoon’s agency Cre.Ker Entertainment later revealed that the singer is set to portray Lee Sang Hoon’s younger counterpart in the new drama. Jeonghwa will appear alongside him as an announcer named Park So Yi, according to a Soompi.

Both Younghoon and Jeonghwa are no strangers to the acting industry – Younghoon had previously made his acting debut in 2020 with a lead role in web drama series Love Revolution.

Meanwhile, Jeonghwa made her debut on the big screen with a role in the 2020 film The Dragon Inn Part 1: The City of Sadness. She also had a role in the web drama Member of Society, which aired in 2019.

Meanwhile, THE BOYZ are expected to release their sixth mini album in August, which will mark the act’s first comeback since their stint as participants on the Mnet reality TV competition, Kingdom: Legendary War.