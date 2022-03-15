The Brandals announce ‘Era Agressor’ concert

Indonesian garage rock band The Brandals have announced a showcase performance of their latest album, ‘Era Agressor’.

The Brandals took to social media on Friday (March 11) to announce the show, which is set to take place on March 26 at MBloc Live House Jakarta with support from opening acts Street Walker and Mad Mad Men.

Fans who attend the ‘Era Agressor’ concert will have to comply with MBloc’s COVID019 safety regulations, which includes the mandatory use of face masks at all times, temperature screenings upon entry and check-ins using the PeduliLindung app.

The show will conclude a week of promotional events in support of the band’s ‘Era Agressor’ album, which was released in December. The showcase – per an official description from its ticketing site – will see the band play “majority” of ‘Era Agressor’, along with fan favourites.

Beginning on March 21, The Brandals will take part in a series of events that include the filming of a talk show, a photo exhibition and discussion of the band’s past, a screening of their 2011 documentary Marching Menuju Maut, a DJ set and more.

While most of the events are free and open to public, tickets to the band’s ‘Era Agressor’ showcase will cost IDR 125,000 online, and IDR 150,000 at the door. Tickets can be purchased here.

‘Era Agressor’ marked The Brandals’ first album in over a decade since 2011’s ‘DGNR8’. ‘Era Agressor’ features previously released singles ‘Retorika’, ‘The Truth Is Coming Out’, ‘Belum Padam’ and ‘Preambule’.

In December 2020, The Brandals announced the departure of founding guitarist Tony Dwi Setiaji. Per their statement, the guitarist left the group amicably to focus on work and other musical endeavours. The band has since continued as a four-piece.