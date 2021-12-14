The Brandals announce new album ‘Era Agressor’

Indonesian garage rockers The Brandals have announced their new album, ‘Era Agressor’.

The quartet announced the album, which will be released December 18 via Disaster Records, and pre-order bundles for physical editions on Instagram yesterday (December 13).

The first pre-order package includes a physical ‘Era Agressor’ CD in a standard jewel case for IDR55,000. The next bundle is the Deluxe Pizza Box Package, which will set purchasers back IDR399,000.

Advertisement

The Deluxe Pizza Box Package will contain the ‘Era Agressor’ digipack CD with a pop-up centrefold, a T-shirt with the official album art, an official tote bag, a Skull Elvis mask and a photo essay book by the band’s official photographer Ade Branuza.

The Deluxe Pizza Box Package will only begin shipping from January 31 onwards. Pre-orders can be made here.

‘Era Agressor’ will mark The Brandals’ first album in over a decade, their last record being 2011’s ‘DGNR8’. In an earlier Instagram post, the band confirmed that ‘Era Agressor’ will feature 10 songs that were written after 2017.

The album will also feature previously released singles ‘Retorika’, ‘The Truth Is Coming Out’, ‘Belum Padam’ and their most recent single, ‘Preambule’, which was released in November.

Advertisement

In December 2020, The Brandals announced the departure of founding guitarist Tony Dwi Setiaji. Per their statement, the guitarist left the group amicably to focus on work and other musical endeavours. The band has since continued as a four-piece.

The tracklist for The Brandal’s ‘Era Agressor’ is:

1. ‘Preambule’

2. ‘Retorika’

3. ‘Into Madness’

4. ‘The Truth Is Coming Out’

5. ‘Belum Padam’

6. ‘Kafir’

7. ‘Way Down Below’

8. ‘Momentum’

9. ‘Back Pages’

10. ‘Suara Rumah Rakyat’