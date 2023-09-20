The Breeders share ‘Divine Mascis’, featuring Dinosaur Jr’s J Mascis

The Breeders have shared a previously unreleased version of ‘Divine Hammer’ featuring Dinosaur Jr‘s J Mascis.

Newly titled ‘Divine Mascis’, the track features Mascis on vocals. The song will be featured on the band’s 30th anniversary reissue of their seminal album ‘Last Splash’ which is set for release on Friday, September 22 via 4AD.

Speaking to Uncut about the new version of the song, Kelly Deal, guitarist and co-vocalist of The Breeders said: “At the time, J Mascis was a guitar god… we sent him the tape to put guitar on, so when it came back and he’s got rid of our voices and just put his vocal on, we were like, ‘Wha?!’ But it’s really cute.”

She continued: “There’s a freshness to it, and it’s just so weird. I like his voice and the idiosyncratic way he sings and delivers lines. So I thought it was really neat.” They also released a video for the song which stars Mascis and was directed by Sabrina Nichols. Check it out below.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s second album, ‘Last Splash’ was remastered from its original analogue tapes and features two unearth archival songs, ‘Divine Mascis’ and ‘Go Man Go’, which was a track that front woman Kim Deal co-wrote with Pixies frontman Black Francis.

Pre-order ‘Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition)’ here.

In honour of the massive anniversary, The Breeders are touring the LP in its entirety. Belly, Screaming Females and Horsegirl are serving as opening support at select stops. Their next show is set for tonight, September 20 at the Filmore in Philadelphia. Check out the remaining dates below and visit here for any last minute tickets.

The Breeders 2023 ‘Last Splash’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

20 – Philadelphia, PA, Fillmore %

21 – Silver Springs, MD, Fillmore %

23 – Brooklyn, NY, Kings Theater %

24 – Boston, MA, House of Blues %

OCTOBER

3 – Phoenix, AZ, Talking Stick Resort *

5 – El Paso, TX, Don Haskins Center *

6-8 – Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Music Festival

13-15 – Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Music Festival

19 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern #

20 – San Diego, CA, Observatory #

22 – Big Sur, CA, Henry Miller Library #

23 – San Francisco, CA, The Warfield #

25 – Seattle, WA, Paramount #

* = w/ Foo Fighters

^ = w/ Horsegirl

% = w/ Screaming Females

# = w/ Belly

In other news, The Breeders are set to join Olivia Rodrigo on her 2024 ‘Guts’ world tour as opening support for select dates. This includes her four-night run at Madison Square Garden in New York City as well as four nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.