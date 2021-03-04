The Buildings’ Alyana Cabral, Crystal Jobli, Catpuke and more to play Manila solidarity gig for working women

The Buildings’ Alyana Cabral, Crystal Jobli, Catpuke and more Filipino acts have been announced for a concert to mark International Working Women’s Day this weekend.

Titled “Babae, Babawi: A Tribute to Women Whose Struggle Will Seize Back Our Land”, the protest and outdoor solidarity gig will take place this Saturday (March 6) at the Commission on Human Rights compound in Quezon City. It will pay tribute to peasant women who “stand at the forefront of defending their communities from feudal and fascist violence”, said activist artist collective and event co-organisers Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo (SAKA).

The gig will feature artists like The Buildings member Alyana Cabral, Crystal Jobli, Catpuke, The Exsenadors, Choke Cocoi, Brittleglasscasket, Barangay Pesante Combo, Mara and more.

Women leaders and peasant advocates from SAKA, Rural Women Advocates (RUWA) and Amihan Women will also talk about “the conditions faced by women in both the city and the countryside” in between sets.

“Over 70 per cent of our population hails from the peasantry, and more than half of this sector is made up of women. In the Philippines, when we observe International Working Women’s Day, we must realise that the majority of women whose lives and work we celebrate are peasant women,” SAKA wrote in a Facebook post on March 1.

The event will be held on March 6 – two days before International Working Women’s Day – from 2pm to 6pm. See the full lineup and announcement post below.

In February, Alyana Cabral’s band The Buildings released their latest single ‘Heaven Is A Long Exhale’ and teased their upcoming 2021 album of the same name. Cabral, who also performs in Ourselves The Elves and Teenage Granny, joined The Exsenadors last week at the anti-fascist punk band’s online launch for their latest album ‘Heartlessness and the Systematic Perpetuation of Despair’.

Last year, Catpuke released their self-produced debut EP ‘K.T.M.’ on digital platforms and a cassette tape in January. It includes their song ‘Eat The Rich’, which calls out corruption and oppression in the Philippines.

They will be joined by singer Crystal Jobli, who released her debut track and music video for ‘Deja Vu’ in 2019, and the hardcore punk bands Choke Cocoi and Brittleglasscasket.