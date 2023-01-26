The Buildings announce Japan tour this February

Filipino indie band The Buildings have announced a nine-date Japan tour set to kick off in mid-February.

The group is set to perform in Tokyo, Fukuoka, Osaka and more throughout the tour, which will kick off this February 17 at the Green Apple in Koenji, Tokyo. They are also set to perform at Bears in Osaka and Hamamatsu’s Live/Bar TEHOM on their tour, which will conclude at the LIVE HOUSE in Tokyo.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced by organisers Call And Response Records.

The Buildings released their sophomore album ‘Heaven Is A Long Exhale’ in June 2021. The album notably featured tracks that were modified or written completely in lockdown, and was named one of NME‘s 25 best Asian albums of 2021. Aldus Santos hailed the album as a “more deliberate” work that captures the band’s process of maturing following the release of their debut record, calling the evolution of the group’s sound a palpable driving force of the LP.

Vocalist Mariah Reodica spoke to NME about the band’s change in approach on the album, explaining that the band had to break themselves out of the idea that their music had to be “two guitars, bass, and drums” in order to become more comfortable playing around in the studio, which enabled her to enjoy studio sessions “equally if not more than playing gigs.”

“At the end of the day, we’re still making music we like, which has always been our north star, regardless of what other [artists] are doing. We’re just going to do what sounds good to us,” she said of the group’s maturing sound.

The Buildings’ 2023 Japan tour dates are:

February 17 – Green Apple, Koenji, Tokyo

February 18 – UTERO, Fukuoka

February 19 – NAVARO, Kumamoto

February 21 – TOONICE, Takamatsu – TOONICE

February 22 – Bears, Namba, Osaka

February 23 – Live/Bar TEHOM, Hamamatsu

February 24 – Give me little more, Matsumoto

February 25 – Minerva, Anjo

February 26 – LIVE HAUS, Shimokitazawa, Tokyo, Shimokitazawa