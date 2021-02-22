The Buildings tease new album with title track ‘Heaven Is A Long Exhale’

Filipino indie rock band The Buildings have dropped the new single ‘Heaven Is A Long Exhale’, which is the title track of their upcoming album.

The song arrived on major streaming services on Saturday (February 20), ahead of the Manila-based group’s second full-length release. The new album is the follow-up to 2016’s ‘CELL-O-PHANE’ and is due out later this year on Japanese label Call and Response Records (the single’s Bandcamp page says “mid-2021”).

The Buildings have also teased “a lot in the works” including an online release event, CDs and more. Listen to vocalist/guitarist Mariah Reodica sing about ennui on ‘Heaven Is A Long Exhale’ below.

Advertisement

The album ‘Heaven Is A Long Exhale’ will also include the track ‘Climb Over The Gate’, which The Buildings released in July 2020. In a press release, the band said that the album contains both staples of their live sets and brand-new songs that have not been road-tested at shows. Most of the songs, they said, were modified or written completely in lockdown.

‘Heaven Is A Long Exhale’ also promises to be a more polished record than 2016’s ‘CELL-O-PHANE’, in terms of production, arrangements and instrumentation. The album was recorded, produced, mixed, and mastered at Malabong Lababo, a studio opened by The Buildings’ drummer Kean Reformado in 2018.

The band also consists of vocalist and guitarist Reodica, guitarist Aly Cabral and Dominic Zinampan on bass.

In 2019, The Buildings worked with Singapore label Middle Class Cigars to release the single ‘Room So Small’ and a music video for ‘Different Shades Of Blue’, and give ‘CELL-O-PHANE’ a limited tape reissue.