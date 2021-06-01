The Buildings to launch ‘Heaven is a Long Exhale’ album at Club Matryoshka

Filipino indie rock group The Buildings will celebrate the release of their second album ‘Heaven is a Long Exhale’ with a virtual launch party.

Titled ‘Melting the Goblin’, the event is set to take place at Club Matryoshka – the event space in video game Minecraft – on June 6. The album will arrive the next day via Japanese label Call and Response Records.

For the occasion, the band have assembled a line-up of “punk and outsider acts” hailing from Southeast Asia and Japan. These include John Caing (of noise rock band Bombo Pluto Ova), indie rock band SACOYAN, noise-punk band P-iPLE, sound collage artist Mark Omega, and more.

Labels Radio Jakarta and Call and Response Records will also perform DJ sets – the former specialising in rare groove and funk records, and the latter in underground post-punk.

Club Matryoshka itself will shapeshift into “an expansive, fantastic landscape inspired by the album”, the band have also teased in a press release.

Fans can RSVP for the event, which is scheduled for 7pm (PHT), here. Melting the Goblin is co-presented with recording studio/homebrew bar Malabong Lababo, Tokyo-based record shop SUBstore, and Manila venue Mow’s. The event will also double as a donation drive for Kapit Kamay – Alternative Learning Avenue for the Youth.

The event continues The Buildings’ digitally savvy album rollout. Last month, the band released the music video for ‘Flesh and Code’, which was created entirely using the video game The Sims.

The Buildings first announced ‘Heaven is a Long Exhale’ in February with the release of its title track. The band revealed that the album will contain past concert staples and brand-new songs. Most of the songs were modified or written completely in lockdown.

The Buildings consists of vocalist and guitarist Mariah Reodica, guitarist Aly Cabral, Dominic Zinampan on bass and Kean Reformado on drums.