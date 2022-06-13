The Cardigans share studio footage of first new music since 2005

The Cardigans have shared a clip of a band rehearsal on their Facebook page – watch below.

The band shared the video alongside the caption “In this very moment”, with bassist Magnus Sveningsson heard speaking in the clip.

“Hey you guys, it’s me Magnus,” he says. “We’re at Inkonst venue in Malmo and we’re gonna look behind this door, there might be something exciting.”

He then enters a rehearsal space where the band are seen playing what sounds like their first new music since 2005.

The band, who formed in 1992, went on hiatus between 2007 and 2011. However, they have not released a new studio album since 2005’s ‘Super Extra Gravity’.

“It’s really fun to do greatest hits things, since there’s nothing else,” said singer Nina Persson in 2014, “but I think if we continue having this much fun we would like to make another record, because we like to create new things.” In this very moment Posted by Cardigans on Sunday, June 12, 2022

In 2018, they announced that they would be heading out on tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 1998 album ‘Gran Turismo’.

The Swedish indie veterans’ fourth album saw the band adopt a darker and more experimental sound, blending rock with electronica. It contained the singles ‘My Favourite Game’, ‘Erase/Rewind’ and ‘Hanging Around’. The album peaked at Number eight in the UK.

The band’s next show is at Kulturværftet (The Culture Yard) in Helsingør, Denmark on June 18, where they play alongside Danish singer-songwriter Tina Dickow.