The Chainsmokers to perform in Malaysia this December

The Chainsmokers are set to perform in Malaysia this December alongside alt-pop artist NYK and DJs Blink and BATE.

The Chainsmokers will perform at the Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park in Resorts World Genting this December 9 as part of the Heineken Refresh event. NYK and rapper Yunohoo will each perform a reworked version of a Chainsmokers track as part of the event in keeping with the ‘Refresh’ theme.

Free invites for the event will be distributed via PouchNation daily until November 14, with invites limited to 100 pax per day on a first-come-first-served basis. The event is strictly open to non-Muslims aged 21 years and above only.

It was announced earlier this year that The Chainsmokers are set to become the first band to perform on the edge of space in a partnership with space tourism company World View. The duo will perform in a pressurised capsule tethered to a stratospheric balloon almost 20 miles above Earth on one of the company’s first flights scheduled for 2024.

The Chainsmokers released their fourth studio album ‘So Far So Good’ on May 13. The LP notably does not feature any collaborations in a first for the duo, but features production credits from Ian Kirkpatrick and Ethan Snoreck, as well as writing credits from Coldplay’s Chris Martin and R&B star Akon among others.

The duo have since released several additions to the album in the form of the singles ‘The Fall’ featuring Ship Wrek on June 10, ‘Why Can’t You Wait’ on July 1, and ‘Time Bomb’ on July 22, which were released on a reissue of the album subtitled ‘(+ Time Bomb)’.

They also released a lofi remix version of the album on October 21.

Malaysian alt-pop singer NYK released his latest single ‘i wanna be with you’ on August 27. Calling the track “an ambiguous ending to the story of (his previous single) ‘I’m Fine’”, ‘i wanna be with you’ is NYK’s third single of the year following June’s ‘I’m Fine’ and April’s ‘Heaven’.