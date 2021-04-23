The Chemical Brothers return with new single ‘The Darkness That You Fear’

The Chemical Brothers have returned after two years with new single ‘The Darkness That You Fear’.

The new track marks their first single since 2019 album ‘No Geography’, with the duo briefly teasing the new effort in a video shared online.

“Let your heart see the colours all around you / And the darkness that you fear will disappear,” a female vocalist chants on the new track. Hear ‘The Darkness That You Fear’ below:

The new single comes after the duo – comprising Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons – recently shared a new mix which explores their love of dub music.

“The Darkness That You Fear” is the brand new single from The Chemical Brothers, out Friday April 23rd! ☀️#TDTYF #TheDarknessThatYouFear https://t.co/DMNVN8PmTh pic.twitter.com/DRYjMkv9fa — The Chemical Brothers (@ChemBros) April 20, 2021

The hour-long mix is the first in a planned series of themed mixes by the production veterans as they launched a new station ‘Radio Chemical’ for Sonos Radio last month.

The Chemical Brothers said of the project: “We’re excited to bring you a selection of some of our favourite music – a deep dig into our record collections.

“Hopefully there will be something there for you whatever time of day you’re tuning in. Keep listening for exclusive DJ mixes that will explore some of our musical passions.”

The duo are also set to play a series of festival dates this summer, including headline stop-offs at Creamfields, Lowlands and TRNSMT.