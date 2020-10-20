The Cranberries say Dolores O’Riordan would be “very impressed” with Miley Cyrus’ ‘Zombie’ cover

The Cranberries have commended Miley Cyrus for her recent cover of the band’s hit ‘Zombie’, saying they think late frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan would be “very impressed”.

Cyrus performed a raucous rendition of the 1993 song from LA venue Whisky A Go Go for the virtual #SaveOurStages (#SOS) Fest, which was a fundraiser to preserve grassroots music venues affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the US. She also covered The Cure‘s classic ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ and closed out the set with recent single ‘Midnight Sky’.

Advertisement

The Cranberries took to Twitter earlier today (October 20) to approve of Cyrus’ version, sharing a link to the video.

“We were delighted to hear of Miley Cyrus’ cover of Zombie at the Whisky a Go Go #SOSFEST in LA at the weekend,” they wrote. “It’s one of the finest covers of the song that we’ve heard. We think Dolores would be very impressed!”

We were delighted to hear of Miley Cyrus’ cover of Zombie at the Whisky a Go Go #SOSFEST in LA at the weekend. It’s one of the finest covers of the song that we’ve heard. We think Dolores would be very impressed! Check it out here: https://t.co/ysFxUZLKnl — The Cranberries (@The_Cranberries) October 19, 2020

Cyrus is one of many artists who’ve covered the iconic song in recent years. Back in 2019, rapper Vic Mensa released a rendition of the song to mark the one-year anniversary of O’Riordan’s passing.

Cyrus has made headlines recently for performing several popular renditions of other artist’s songs and making them her own.

Over the past few months, Cyrus has appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to perform Billie Eilish’s ‘My Future’, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a rendition of Hall & Oates’ ‘Maneater’ and iHeartRadio Festival, where she took on Blondie’s ‘Heart of Glass’.

Advertisement

Last month, The Cranberries paid tribute to O’Riordan on what would have been the singer’s 49th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Dolores, you’re in our thoughts and in our hearts, always,” the band wrote.