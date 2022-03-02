Robert Smith just told us The Cure’s new album title at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Speaking to us backstage at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, Robert Smith gave NME the lowdown of The Cure‘s next album and exclusively told us the title. Watch our full video interview with Smith above.

Having long teased the band’s long-awaited “merciless” new record – having told us that two new albums were on the way back at the last NME Awards back in 2020 – Smith tonight revealed that one of them would be “real very soon”, as well as sharing more about its sister record and his anticipated solo album.

“So I’ve been working on two Cure albums, and one of them is finished,” Smith told NME. “Unfortunately, it’s the second one that’s finished. [On the other] I’ve got to do four vocals, and there are 10 songs on each album. We’re mixing next month on April 1, so I’ve got three weeks left.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I know what it’s called – it’s called ‘Songs Of The Lost World’. It’s got artwork, it’s got a running order, it’s almost done! They’re so slow because of vinyl, but it might come in September. I’d rather it just came out. I can’t stand the anticipation.”

Asked about the sound of the upcoming records, Smith revealed: “Well the first Cure album is relentless doom and gloom. It’s the doomiest thing that we’ve ever done. The second one is upbeat, and my [solo] one won’t be out until next year.

“I have to keep revisiting it. It’s a thing I’ve wanted to do for so many years. I realise I’ve only got one shot at doing it, so I’ve now started to add real instruments and acoustic instruments, whereas this time two years ago it was literally just feedback – but I’ve kind of grown a bit disenchanted with it. I’d listened to it like three times and I think it’s rubbish.”

Smith spoke to NME after he picked up the Best Song In The UK Award for his Chvrches collaboration ‘How Not To Drown’, and after they took to the stage to perform the track together live for the first time along with a cover of The Cure’s ‘Just Like Heaven‘.

Watch our full video interview with Smith above, where he also discusses working with Chvrches, why the NME Awards is the best party in town, and what to expect from The Cure’s upcoming tour.

Advertisement

Hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr, the BandLab NME Awards 2022 has seen performances by Sam Fender and Griff and Sigrid. CHVRCHES and Robert Smith, BERWYN, Bring Me The Horizon and Rina Sawayama.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.