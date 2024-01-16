The Dandy Warhols announce new album ‘Rockmaker’ and share ‘Danzig With Myself’ with Pixies’ Frank Black

The Dandy Warhols have today (January 16) shared a new single ‘Dancing With Myself’ that they’ve worked on with Pixies‘ Frank Black – check it out below.

Speaking abut the song, which is taken from their new album, ‘Rockmaker’, the band’s Courtney Taylor-Taylor said “it started with a riff that either sounded like Misfits or Danzig and then got slowed down.”

Over time, Taylor-Taylor added, the play on words “became the [song’s] working title, and then we couldn’t change it. I mean, come on… ‘Danzig with Myself’?!”

The new album – the band’s twelfth – will be released via Sunset Blvd. Records on March 15 and you can pre-order it here.

The new single also features Pixies’ Frank Black. “I was just checking in with him, and he happened to be in Zürich,” explained Taylor-Taylor. “I hooked him and some of his family up with some very interesting museum tours first, then I asked him if he would play on our record.”

You can listen to the new single here and check out the upcoming album’s track listing below.

‘Rockmaker’ tracklisting

1. ‘The Dooms Day Bells’

2. ‘Danzig With Myself’ (feat Black Francis)

3. ‘Teutonic Wine’

4. ‘Summer Of Hate’

5. ‘I’d Like To Help You With Your Problem’

6. ‘The Cross’

7. ‘Root Of All Evil’

8. ‘Must’ve Always Been A Thing’

9. ‘Love Thyself’

10. ‘Real People’

11. ‘I will Never Stop Loving You’

Speaking about the new album, Taylor-Taylor added: “Sometimes we have a very focused idea of what we want. It’s generally what we want somebody else to make but since they never do, we have to. It has a very specific sound. There aren’t a lot of heavy guitar records currently coming out that we like, so that was the impetus for Rockmaker.”

Last year, Pixies announced details of a new UK and European tour, in which they will celebrate their ‘Bossanova’ and ‘Trompe Le Monde’ albums.

The tour kicks off this Spring and will see the alt-rock icons perform their third studio album ‘Bossanova’ (1990) and follow-up ‘Trompe Le Monde’ album (1991) in full.

‘Bossanova’ was introduced by the singles ‘Velouria’ and ‘Dig for Fire’, and marked the first LP following the success of their hit second album ‘Doolittle’. It also was the first to feature no songs written by bassist Kim Deal, as she formed her other band The Breeders around the time it was written.

‘Trompe Le Monde’ arrived the following year, and featured four singles: ‘Planet Of Sound’, ‘Alec Eiffel’, ‘Letter To Memphis’ and ‘Head On’. Like its predecessor, it also contained less contributions from Deal than seen in the first two LPs, and marked the band’s final studio album, before their subsequent break-up two years later.

Starting with three back-to-back live dates in Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre on March 8, 9 and 10, the four-piece will then make stops in Manchester — for a three-night residency in the Albert Hall between March 12 and 14 — and another three-night stint in London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town between March 16 and 18.

The UK shows will be followed by three nights in both Amsterdam (March 20-22) and Paris (March 25-27). Tickets for all dates are available here.

Last year, the rock veterans toured North America in support of their last album, 2022’s ‘Doggerel’.