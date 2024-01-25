The Darkness, Future Islands, Lankum, The Vaccines and more among new names for Latitude 2024 line-up

Latitude Festival has announced a swathe of new names for its 2024 line-up, including The Darkness, Future Islands, Lankum and The Vaccines.

The festival will return on the weekend of July 25-28 in Henham Park, Suffolk, and last month revealed its 2024 headliners as Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane and London Grammar.

Also on today’s line-up announcement are Jockstrap, CMAT, Waxahatchee, Baby Queen and Marika Hackman.

The festival’s comedy line-up for 2024 has also been revealed, with headliners Jo Brand, Judi Love and Joanne McNally joining the previously announced Sara Pascoe.

See the full Latitude 2024 line-up so far. You can purchase tickets here.

Feast your eyes on your #BarclaycardLatitude 2024 line up (so far) and prepare for a joyous weekend of uninhibited discovery in our beautiful Southwold home ☀️🧡 With even more arts, comedy, music, dining, wellness, family activities and late-night adventures yet to come…👀 pic.twitter.com/7o67o5bcGw — Latitude Festival (@LatitudeFest) January 25, 2024

Discussing returning to the festival, The Vaccines said: “The last time we played Latitude, it felt almost transcendent. a secret gig in the tent, and our first back since covid, that brought tears of joy to our eyes! I can only imagine that watching the sun go down from the main stage as we play on Friday evening will feel just as special. We can’t wait to come back!“

The Darkness added: “People of the flat lands, we are returned to our home! Celebrate with us at Latitude as we project both the rock and the roll in outrageous quantities.

You will sip finest faux champagne and nibble on vegan turnip burgers. You will wonder at our outrageous costumes. You will weep at the loudness of our songs. You will cry at the flashingness of our lights. And then you will retire to your Hopi Tipi, replete.

“What could be better than that? See you in the fields, thrill-seekers!”

Also set to perform this year are Khruangbin, Chic and Nile Rodgers, Orbital, Rag N’Bone Man, Rick Astley, The Mary Wallopers, Reverend and the Makers, Picture Parlour, Mary In The Junkyard and University.

Last year’s Latitude was headlined by Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra, with NME saying: “Latitude has long been a firm institution in the British music calendar, and even if the booking policy can stray towards the safe zone on the main stage, exploring the smaller stages at this 2023 edition proves that the future is set to be filled with challenging, inventive new voices that are determined to push music in excitingly strange new directions.”