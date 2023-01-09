The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins left unable to run after “David Lee Roth-style” jump

The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins has been left unable to run due to leg injury he sustained after attempting a “David Lee Roth-style” split jump on stage.

Hawkins said he injured his hamstring after attempting to recreate the Van Halen frontman’s acrobatic jump.

“Me and my brother [Dan Hawkins] try to run, even when we’re on tour,” he told Classic Rock.

Advertisement

“But I haven’t been able to do anything for a while because I did a David Lee Roth-style split jump and fucked up the hamstring in my left leg.

“It was a great jump, with my legs over my head, but when I landed I went, ‘Uh-oh’.”

Hawkins also revealed that on tour in Australia he jumped on the balcony and sustained another injury.

“It didn’t have the sort of lip I’m used to, so I ended up falling in a bit sideways and broke a rib.”

“So at the moment I’m limping and I find it difficult to breathe,” he continued. “But apart from that, I’m in tremendous shape.”

Advertisement

Hawkins recently duetted with Eurovision star Sam Ryder at a special NYE concert.

The pair shared the stage during the two-part Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve, which aired on BBC 1 on December 31.

The Eurovision star described Hawkins as “an absolute guitar hero god of mine” before they played a joint rendition on The Darkness’ 2003 hit single ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’.

Ryder also told his new collaborator: “Mate, I’ve been playing your music in my bedroom in front of my mirror, learning your riffs. Thank you so much for being here tonight. It is just amazing.”

Hawkins was also one of the numerous artists who remembered Taylor Hawkins at the Los Angeles tribute concert, joining the members of the late Foo Fighters drummer’s side project, The Coattail Riders, to perform a four-song set.