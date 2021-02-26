The Datsuns drop first new music in seven years, announce album

New Zealand rockers The Datsuns have released their first new music in seven years, sharing the single ‘Brain To Brain’.

The group have also dropped the track’s non-album B-Side, ‘Waking Up Slow’.

The tracks are the first new music from The Datsuns since their 2014 record, ‘Deep Sleep’. ‘Brain To Brain’ arrives with an accompanying music video, set inside a retro psychology ward.

Watch the clip, directed by Marcus Swadel (The Chemical Brothers, The Stone Roses), below:

Listen to the track’s B-Side, ‘Waking Up Slow’, below:

‘Brain To Brain’ is the lead single from the band’s seventh studio album, which they also announced today (February 26). ‘Eye To Eye’ will hit shelves and streaming services on May 28 via Hellsquad Records. The record is available to pre-order now.

Speaking of the record’s lead single in a press release, lead singer Dolf Datsun said that ‘Brain To Brain’ was “the first song we wrote for our new album, ‘Eye To Eye’, back in 2016”.

“It’s a very ‘Datsuns’-type song, if there is such a thing? Pop sensibilities masked behind noise and high energy for two and a half minutes. Excellent guitar action from [guitarists] Phil [Somervell] via Christian’s [Christian Livingstone] wonderful world of custom FX,” he said.

“It’s about taking a huge step back from our digital worlds in order to preserve one’s sanity. We have so many amazing toys to communicate with each other but it often feels we don’t get it right, so much gets twisted.

“There’s a fascination in watching one another bare our souls and devour each other for entertainment that’s kind of horrifying.”

The tracklist for ‘Eye To Eye’ by The Datsuns is:

1. Dehumanise

2. Warped Signals

3. White Noise Machine

4. Sweet Talk

5. Brain to Brain

6. Moongazer

7. Bite My Tongue

8. Raygun

9. Suspicion

10. Other People’s Eyes

11. In Record Time