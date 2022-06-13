The Delgados have announced details of a string of reunion shows that will see the band perform live for the first time in 18 years.

The Glasgow band announced their reunion last week (June 8), along with a montage of footage and quotes, soundtracked by a number of their songs.

Additionally, the band shared a statement explaining that the band first began speaking about the idea on the way to Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai’s wedding.

The band said: “When we started The Delgados in 1994, it instantly felt effortless and simple. There was a synergy and a chemistry. Four people pulling in different directions, but towards the same destination.

“Two of us couldn’t play very well and two couldn’t play at all but that unlearned sensitivity was our guide. Fast forward 25 or so years – the band has been split up for 15 of them – and we’re driving to Stuart Braithwaite’s wedding. We’ve spent hardly any time with each other for over a decade and like before it’s effortless, simple… and the thought occurs that it might be good to play together once again.”

The band’s dates will see them perform five initial shows across the UK in 2023, their first shows since 2005. Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

The Delgados will play:

JANUARY

20 – Brighton, Concorde 1

21 – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

22 – Manchester, Academy 2

24 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

25 – Glasgow, The Barrowland Ballroom

The Delgados consist of vocalists and guitarists Alun Woodward and Emma Pollock, bassist Stewart Henderson and drummer Paul Savage. Their initial run lasted from 1994 to 2005, during which time they released five studio albums mostly via Glasgow indie label Chemikal Underground.