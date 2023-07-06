‘The Long Goodbye’: The Eagles announce farewell tour with Steely Dan

The Eagles have announced a farewell live tour across North America with Steely Dan – find all the details below.

The legendary band will begin the run of shows – titled ‘The Long Goodbye’ – at Madison Square Garden in New York on September 7 ahead of further performances in Boston (September 11), Newark (16) and Elmont, New York (20).

Resuming in early October, the group’s final tour is then set to visit Denver, Indianapolis, Detroit, Cleveland and Atlanta before additional stop-offs in other cities throughout November.

‘The Long Goodbye’ will see The Eagles – comprising Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey – “perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands”, per a press release.

The tour is expected to continue into 2025, but further dates – potentially including the UK and Europe – are yet to be announced.

The Eagles, who’ll be commemorating their 50+ career with the concerts, will be supported by Steely Dan on all confirmed dates.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am local time next Friday (July 14) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access pre-sale and VIP packages from Wednesday (July 12).

In a joint statement, the band said: “The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years.

“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

The Eagles went on to confirm that their farewell tour “is currently in the planning stages”, adding: “We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round.”

They also confirmed that further concerts will be announced “as dates are set”, before highlighting the “difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights” due to demand. “But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up,” the group continued.

“Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

The Eagles’ 2023 North American tour dates are as follows:

SEPTEMBER

7 – Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

11 – TD Garden, Boston, MA

16 – Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

20 – UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY

OCTOBER

5 – Ball Arena, Denver, CO

9 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

13 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

17 – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

NOVEMBER

2 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

7 – Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

9 – PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

14 – Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

17 – Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

Last year saw The Eagles embark on a European and UK/Ireland tour, which included a concert at BST Hyde Park in London. They have since played shows in North America, with their most recent date taking place in early April 2023.