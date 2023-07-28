The Eagles co-founder and bassist Randy Meisner has died, aged 77

Randy Meisner, a co-founder of the Eagles and the band’s original bassist, has died at the age of 77.

Meisner’s death was confirmed and revealed via the Eagles’ official website and Facebook. Their statement reads: “The Eagles are sad to report that founding member, bassist, and vocalist, Randy Meisner, passed away last night (July 26) in Los Angeles at age 77, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD).”

“As the original bass player for the pioneering country-rock group, Poco, Randy was at the forefront of the musical revolution that began in Los Angeles, in the late 1960s,” they wrote, adding “Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit’”.

Per the band, funeral arrangements for Randy Meisner are pending.

Meisner, along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon, formed the Eagles in 1971. He played bass and sang on several of the rock band’s most beloved albums including ‘Eagles’, ‘Desperado’, ‘On The Border’, ‘One of These Nights’, and ‘Hotel California’. He co-wrote the band’s hit song ‘Take It to the Limit’, which he also sang.

Meisner left the Eagles in 1977 and was replaced by Timothy B. Schmit, who also succeeded him in Poco. Meisner went on to release a few solo albums including his self-titled set in 1978 and 1980’s ‘One More Song’.

Meisner was excluded from the Eagles’ reunion tour in 1994 but appeared beside the band in 1998 for the band’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. They performed ‘Take It Easy’ and ‘Hotel California’ together. He was also invited by the Eagles to take part in their ‘History of the Eagles’ world tour in 2013 but was unable to join them due to his ongoing health issues. The band have recently announced a farewell tour with Steely Dan.

Tributes have begun pouring in for the late musician, led by his former band Poco, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

