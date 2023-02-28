Thailand house club The Emperor’s Secret to close in March

Thailand-based house and techno club The Emperor’s Secret announced on February 27 that it will be closing operations for good.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the club wrote, “The Emperor’s Secret will close its doors for good after this exciting and also fulminant time. March will be our last month of operation and we have some great artists booked for you. We hope to finish this with a fantastic crowd, vibes, music, smiles, and love.”

The Emperor’s Secret opened in late 2019, and quickly rose to prominence by bringing in international and local techno acts. Its interior design was also a factor in its popularity, which is inspired by the Forbidden City of China. Some of the acts slated to perform as part of the club’s last hurrah include Vancouver’s Eddy Frampton on March 3, Italy’s Supernova on March 11, and German duo Teenage Mutants on March 15. So far, the final event at the club will be held on March 24 and will feature Thai DJ Koh:Lab.

Some of the club’s fans and partners poured in messages of support, with French DJ Alex Fischer saying, “Glad to be a part of it for some times. Sad to hear that. For real. This club deserved more success for all the efforts of Aurel and his team work. Will really miss it.”