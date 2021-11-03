The Filters to launch debut album ‘Exhaler’ with live showcase

Kuala Lumpur band The Filters have announced the launch of their debut album ‘Exhaler’.

Yesterday (November 2), the four-piece group teased the album, which is out on CD format on November 20, with a video that features a spine-chilling narrative of a boy who has committed horrifying atrocities.

The indie math rockers will launch the record with a live showcase, they have also announced. The album launch will take place on November 20 at Drum Asia Studio in Desa Sri Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur, with opening act SaJE. Only fully vaccinated individuals will be able to attend the limited-capacity gig.

Tickets to the physical album launch will go on sale November 6, starting at RM40. The band will also stream the launch online, with tickets to the livestream available starting at RM10.

Just last month, The Filters dropped the single ‘BZD’. They first debuted the track in a live performance recorded for Audiotree in July, where they also performed the songs ‘Lymph’, ‘Sea Side Serenade’ and ‘Planet Platonic’. All four tracks will be part of the album.

In June, the band re-released their first official single ‘John Pine’, which was written back in 2013.

The Filters – with members Ian Francis Khoo (guitar/vocals), Aiman Shakirin (drums), Reuben Ravi (bass) and Iain Chan (guitar) – began writing songs together in 2013, releasing tracks primarily on SoundCloud. Over the years, they’ve played gigs and festival slots around their native Malaysia.