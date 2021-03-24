The Flaming Lips announce 4/20 space bubble show to launch new weed gummies

The Flaming Lips‘ Wayne Coyne has created his own line of cannabis edibles, which will be launched at one of the band’s special space bubble shows on 4/20.

The brain-shaped ‘Love Yer Brain’ edibles, marketed as “cannabis for creative humans,” are named after a track from the band’s 1987 album ‘OH MY GAWD’.

Available in 100mg and 250mg, the gummies come in watermelon, raspberry and green apple flavours, with a press release saying they were created “to use cannabis and other plant-based tools in a powerful and positive way… to help people”.

Advertisement

The gummies will first be available to buy at the band’s latest space bubble concert, taking place on the appropriate date of April 20 at The Criterion in their hometown of Oklahoma City.

The band held their first COVID-safe concert of the kind in Oklahoma City in January with the concept for the show taking inspiration from frontman Wayne Coyne’s own giant bubble, which he usually gets in to roll over the audience during the band’s gigs. Two more gigs then followed earlier this month (March 12-13).

Wayne Coyne spoke about the bubble shows last year, saying they were “safer than going to the fucking grocery store”.

At the 4/20 show, the band will perform their 2020 album ‘American Head’ in its entirety for the first time.

Reviewing the album upon its release last September, NME wrote: “Rather than using their fantastical bubble of sound to transport listeners into distant galaxies, as they have done so many times before, the band here float softly above Oklahoma city, where Coyne sits up front, quietly contemplating beauty and childhood.

“‘American Head’ is a soft, reflective moment of taking in and appreciating the vista once the trip has worn off – when king’s heads and evil pink robots have melted away – and the dust has settled.”